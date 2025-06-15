Sony Removes Region Locking for Some PlayStation Games on PC - News

posted 9 hours ago

Sony has removed the region locking for several PlayStation games on PC.

God of War Ragnarök, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Helldivers 2 have removed regional restrictions on Steam.

Games that required a PSN account were not able to be purchased in regions that didn't support PSN.

Sony Interactive Entertainment in January of this year announced a PlayStation Network (PSN) account would be optional on select games available on PC, while new benefits were added for those who connect to a PSN account.

