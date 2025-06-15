Sony Removes Region Locking for Some PlayStation Games on PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,552 Views
Sony has removed the region locking for several PlayStation games on PC.
God of War Ragnarök, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Helldivers 2 have removed regional restrictions on Steam.
Games that required a PSN account were not able to be purchased in regions that didn't support PSN.
Sony Interactive Entertainment in January of this year announced a PlayStation Network (PSN) account would be optional on select games available on PC, while new benefits were added for those who connect to a PSN account.
Sony appears to be removing regional restrictions on their Steam/PC games
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
A good step, for something that should have never happened. PSN account, if they wanted it there, should have always been optional. Now, just got to get Ubisoft to follow suit and maybe then I'll play an Assassin's Creed game.
Although, will admit the list people were spouting around when HD2 did it, with their 180 countries or whatever, was hilarious. Only 195 registered countries in the world, meanwhile the list included states Sony does not do business with and next to uninhabited islands.
“meanwhile the list included states Sony does not do business with and next to uninhabited islands.”
Did you not know that those are countries where Steam does operate though and the whole reason why people were “spouting around” is because the game was previously sold and playable in those countries UNTIL Sony enforced the PSN requirement which became a problem because Sony doesn’t operate in those countries. Like you mentioned the reasoning why people were upset, but you don’t seem to be aware that’s what started this whole ordeal
I do agree there were like 10 listed countries/locations that didn’t need to be considered, but that’s a very small minority compared to the 160 or so countries that got screwed. The Steam forums were endless with complaints of players who just couldn’t play the game anymore or didn’t get a chance to buy it. I’m glad that’s getting resolved, but it’s ridiculous how long it took or that it happened at all.
I have no doubt it was enforced because Sony saw how massive the game took off on PC and wanted to take advantage of it. Hard lesson learned though.
No one who bought the game was unable to play, that’s a commonly repeated misunderstanding
“ The Steam forums were endless with complaints of players who just couldn’t play the game anymore”
Anyone who said that was lying, no one lost access to the game once they’d bought it. Even after the restrictions you could get someone to gift it to you and still register it in a forbidden territory, and once it was registered you could play it forever and with no restrictions.
……….and how do you think people were able to play the game if they were forced to sign in to PSN? Lol I’m not just speaking from the forums perspective, but I actually know of a couple guys I’m in discord with that are from the Middle East that were unable to play anymore because they couldn’t get past the login screen. Sure they could launch the game, but you couldn’t get authenticated to actually play.
Don’t be making baseless accusations like that man.
PSN has never actually been mandatory. One of the reddit moderators is from the phillipines and I literally play every week with people from countries that were on the excluded list. I’ve also gifted a game to someone to get around the restriction.
You have no idea what you’re talking about.
Yeah it’s been playable since they dropped the PSN requirement a year ago. The game just hasn’t been individually purchasable since till now.
But yes, it was mandatory for like a couple of weeks or however long they had it in place.
There has never been a single day when PSN was required, it was dropped before it even came into effect. Anyone who has the game registered on Steam has been able to play every single day since they got it.
The gifting loophole has only been closed now with this update, but it’s no longer relavent.
Stop making shit up dude. I ACTUALLY had people I was trying to play with during that few week timespan where it was mandatory. All the guys would say was they were getting login prompts when launching but were getting errors.
Trying to tell someone who witnessed it first hand is a fools errand dude. I’m just glad I got to play with them again soon afterwards.
It was cancelled on May 6th, before it would have went into effect on May 30th. Maybe you come from an alternative reality?
https://www.ign.com/articles/playstation-reverses-course-on-helldivers-2-psn-account-requirement
News articles doesn’t equal reality. Idk if it was certain countries that enacted at certain times or what, all I know is my discord buddies sending screenshots that they were being forced to login, and we didn’t play for a couple weeks when they said they were no longer being prompted.
That was a year ago, but don’t be saying that everyone was lying or some stupid shit, because that wasn’t the case for everyone.
You’re literally making stuff up. PSN has never been required for a single day. That’s a 100% verifiable fact.
Also, the news article has an embedded tweet from the official PlayStation twitter clealry stating the PSN requirement is not going ahead, dated 6th of May. You’re literally being a reality denier right now.
Wow…….so this is how misinformation works. Keep spreading your BS. Leave me out of it. You’re a lost cause and not worth it. Just keep being naive. Ignorance is bliss for you.
Direct twitter link:
https://x.com/PlayStation/status/1787331667616829929
Great for those who didn’t have to experience that. I can only speak from personal experience. Rather my discord buddies personal experience.
Are your discord buddies in the room with us right now?
In a discord server, yes. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve grown tired of childish antics. Peace!