PSN Account to Become Optional for Select PlayStation Titles on PC

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a PlayStation Network account will now be optional on select games available on PC, while adding new benefits for those who connect to a PSN account.

The games are Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.

"Game creators at PlayStation Studios will continue to work on bringing more benefits to players who sign up for a PlayStation Network account," reads the announcement.

Those who sign in with a PlayStation Network account for these titles will get free bonuses:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Early unlock suits: the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and the Miles Morales 2099 Suit.

- God of War Ragnarök - Gain access to the Armor of the Black Bear set for Kratos at the first Lost Items chest in the Realm Between Realms (previously only accessible in a New Game+ run) and a resource bundle (500 Hacksilver and 250 XP).

- Gain access to the Armor of the Black Bear set for Kratos at the first Lost Items chest in the Realm Between Realms (previously only accessible in a New Game+ run) and a resource bundle (500 Hacksilver and 250 XP). The Last of Us Part II Remastered - +50 points to activate bonus features and unlock extras. Jordan’s Jacket from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as a skin for Ellie.

- +50 points to activate bonus features and unlock extras. Jordan’s Jacket from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as a skin for Ellie. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Gain access to Nora Valiant outfit.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 30, 2025.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 3, 2025.

