Capcom Considers Switch 2 Game Key Cards as Digital Sales - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom answering questions in its latest earnings report was asked about the Nintendo Switch 2 Game Key Card releases and stated those sales are considered digital rather than physical.

"They are recorded as digital sales," stated Capcom.

Game Key Cards on the Switch 2 are available to purchase at retailers, however, they only contain a digital activation key and has no game data on the card. The difference with a regular digital download is they are able to be resold and can work on other Switch 2 consoles without the need to use Virtual Game Card lending.

The majority of third-party Switch 2 games at launch are using Game Key Cards.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

