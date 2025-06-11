Elden Ring Nightreign Tops the German Charts for May 2025 - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for May 2025 have been released and Elden Ring Nightreign debuted in first place.

There were two other new releases in the top 20 for the month. This includes EA Sports F1 25 debuting in fourth place and Doom: The Dark Ages in eighth place.

EA Sports FC 25 remained in second place, Grand Theft Auto V is up three spots to third place, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered fell four spots to fifth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped three spots to sixth place, while Star Wars Battlefront II and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor re-entered the charts in seventh and ninth places, respectively. Split Fiction fell five spots to 10th place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and It Takes Two are up one spot to 11th and 12th places, respectively. Assassin's Creed Shadows fell from fourth to 13th place and The Last of Us Part II Remastered dropped five spots to 14th place.

