Elden Ring Nightreign Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts, F1 25 Takes 2nd - Sales

3 hours ago

Elden Ring Nightreign has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 22nd week of 2025.

There were two other new releases in the top 10. EA Sports F1 25 debuted in second place and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time debuted in 10th place.

EA Sports FC 25, Minecraft, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe each dropped two spots to third, fourth, fifth, and sixth places, respectively.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is up one spot to seventh place. Gran Turismo 7 and The Last of Us Part II re-entered the top 10 in eighth and ninth places, respectively.

There are a total of five multiplatform titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch games, and two PlayStation games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Elden Ring Nightreign - NEW EA Sports F1 25 - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree Gran Turismo 7 The Last Of Us Part II Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - NEW

