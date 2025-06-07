Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School Announced for PC - News

Publisher iam8bit and developer Coin Crew Games have announced puzzle adventure game, Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School, for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2026.

"We’re opening up the campus to give players a deeply immersive experience—where escape rooms the challenges of everyday student life at the Academy," said Coin Crew Games co-founder Wyatt Bushnell. "Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School is an expansive, interactive slice of life, filled with plenty of puzzles and mysteries to solve, all while balancing your escape studies. Getting to share this with our community, both new and old, is something the whole team is thrilled about. We can’t wait to see the reactions."

Coin Crew Games co-founder Mike Mohammed Salyh added, "We’re so excited to bring players back to school to explore the all-new, puzzle-filled campus. The idea of an ‘open world escape room’ might sound like an oxymoron, but it works surprisingly well. You can choose whether to focus on escape classes, exploring the school’s hidden history, or just chill with fellow students and get up to puzzle-pranks. You really feel like a student at the Academy this time around."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School is the sequel to the award-winning Escape Academy, enjoyed by over four million players!

Welcome to Escape Academy, the world’s foremost clandestine educator in the art of Escape. Whether you’re a returning student or a new pupil, you’ve come to the right place. Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School evolves the escape room format of the first game into a whole new GENRE: This is the first open world escape room game, and it’s available right in the comfort of your own home.

Digital Escape Rooms Designed by Masters of the Craft

Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School features an all-new campaign boasting handcrafted, best-in-class escape rooms built by our team of veteran puzzle designers. But unlike real-life escape rooms, the puzzles in Escape Academy aren’t bound by those stuffy safety regulations: Spiked ceilings? Check. 100 foot drops? Check. And, most-dreaded of all… Final exams? Double check.

The curriculum here at the Academy is equal parts life-threatening and wacky, because what better way to learn than while confronting one’s mortality.

Explore a Living Campus

In Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School, the campus is one big puzzle room. Between classes, explore a sprawling, secret-filled hub with mysterious passage ways, hidden tunnels, and dangerous traps. Or chill out with your pals and take in all the *vibes* that student life has to offer.

Whatever the case, the Academy’s your new home away from home.

Grab a Classmate and Get Escapin’ With Online or Couch Cooperative Play

Escaping with a friend has never been this fun. Escape Academy 2 features both online and split-screen couch cooperative support. And thanks to the new optional No-Timer Mode, students of all backgrounds can puzzle at their preferred pace.

Dive Into an All-new Narrative

Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School‘s all-new story has something for new and returning players alike! You’ll discover a dark mystery surrounding the school’s founding, leading to shocking new revelations about the very nature of The Academy. Connect with new teachers and familiar faces from the first game with an expanded curriculum offering character driven-storylines and puzzle-stuffed side quests!

Going Back 2 School!

We’ve rebuilt the look of Escape Academy for the sequel, featuring new environments, tons of details, and even some snazzy new getups for our professors and pupils.

Plus, evil genius DJ Doseone is back with a sick round of fresh beats to chill and study to. The all-new OST provides the perfect audio background for puzzling.

So whatcha waiting for? It’s time to go… Back 2 School!

