Monument Valley 3 Launches July 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Developer ustwo games announced the puzzle game, Monument Valley 3, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 22.

The game is currently available on iOS and Android via Netflix Games.

View the console and PC release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Set sail for adventure in Monument Valley 3, a brand new story in the award-winning Monument Valley series.

Guide Noor, an apprentice lightkeeper, through impossible monuments, shifting landscapes, and tranquil seascapes to uncover the Sacred Light and save her home.

Monument Valley 3 takes you beyond the monuments and into the open sea. As Noor, you’ll navigate stunning, changing environments, solve mind-bending puzzles, and uncover the secrets of the Sacred Light. With her village threatened by rising tides, Noor must chart her own course—and discover her own strength—in this stunning, emotional adventure.

Sail between geometry, manipulate architecture to reveal hidden paths, and let the iconic soundtrack guide you forward. With new mechanics, breathtaking visuals, and the series’ signature charm, Monument Valley 3 is a voyage like no other.

The console and PC versions of Monument Valley 3 will include the game’s first seasonal update, “The Garden of Life,” offering an extra chapter with a new plot and more puzzles for players to complete. More seasonal updates will follow later this year.

A Monumental Return

Experience Monument Valley 3 with cinematic widescreen, stunning art design and impossible landscapes, all fully playable with gamepad or keyboard and mouse.

Noor’s Biggest Adventure

Noor must seek out a new source of light before darkness overtakes her world. Guide her through sprawling cities, coastal harbours, and abstract, ethereal realms.

A World That Evolves –

Every chapter introduces fresh mechanics and innovative puzzles, offering players new ways to interact with Noor’s surroundings.

Set Sail for Adventure

Take control of Noor’s boat, and sail freely in open-play environments across beautifully surreal waters, a Monument Valley first.

Living, Breathing Art

Inspired by global architecture, experimental art, and personal storytelling, Monument Valley 3 is a breathtaking visual experience.

A Continually Growing Experience

Console and PC players will enjoy the full story at launch, with major chapter updates to come in the future, bringing new puzzles, chapters and surprises for the first time in the series.

Adventure awaits—will you uncover the light that guides the way?

