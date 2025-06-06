Hitman: World of Assassination Top 25 Million Units Sold and 80 Million Players - Sales

IO Interactive during the IOI Shwcase announced Hitman: World of Assassination has surpassed 25 million units sold and 80 million players.

Along with the milestone, IO Interactive announced the villain from the James Bond film Casino Royale Le Chiffre has been added to Hitman: World of Assassination as an Elusive Target.

View the trailer below:

Hitman 3 was rebranded as Hitman: World of Assassination in January 2023. Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 were also added to the Access Pass system.

