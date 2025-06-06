Analyst Predicts Switch 2 to Sell 13 Million by the End of 2025 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Ampere Analysis has predicted Nintendo will sell 13 million Switch 2 consoles by the end of the year.

"Initial sales of the Switch 2 are expected to be slightly ahead of the original Switch due to pent up demand from existing Switch users," reads the report.

In the long run Ampere Analysis expects the Switch 2 to fall behind the original Switch with 104 million Switch 2 units sold by 2030. This compares to 120 million for the original Switch in a similar time frame, which had a boost in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nintendo's active install base market share is expected to grow to nearly 50 percent by 2027 as the gaming industry waits for the next PlayStation and Xbox to release.

An active user install for the original Switch and Switch 2 are expected to reach nearly 130 million by the end of 2026 and a peak of over 130 million in 2028.

Early adopters of the Switch 2 are expected over $2 billion on software in 2025 alone with a chance of topping $7 billion to $8 billion over the next two years.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

