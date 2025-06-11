Switch Best-Seller as Sales Drop Below 100K - Japan Hardware Estimates for May 2025 - Sales

/ 2,064 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 98,601 units sold for May 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 35.79 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 37,205 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.86 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 2,480 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.68 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 52,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 2,000 units. PS4 sold 88,872 units for the month of May 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 818 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 86,245 units (-46.7%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 47,828 (-56.3%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 9,908 units (-80.0%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 8,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are up nearly 1,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by less than 1,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 730,199 units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 396,534units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 20,102 units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for May 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 98,601 (35,788,245) PlayStation 5 - 37,205 (6,864,227) Xbox Series X|S - 2,480 (679,965)

Weekly Sales:

Japan May 10, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 29,722 PlayStation 5 - 86,21 Xbox Series X|S - 454

Japan May 17, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 24,489 PlayStation 5 - 6,562 Xbox Series X|S - 1,386

Japan May 24, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 24,301 PlayStation 5 - 6,745 Xbox Series X|S - 374

Japan May 31, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 20,089 PlayStation 5 - 15,277 Xbox Series X|S - 266

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles