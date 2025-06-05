Elden Ring Nightreign Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 20K, PS5 Sells 15K - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Elden Ring Nightreign (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 42,758 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 1, 2025. The PlayStation 3 version debuted in third place with sales of 8,505 units.

BYAKKO: Shijin Butai Enrenki (NS) debuted in eighth place with sales of 3,425 units.

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (NS) is in second place with sales of 11,756 units, while the PS5 version is in 10th place with sales of 3,059 units. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 6,212 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 5,491 units, Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,484 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 3,765 units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,153 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 20,075 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 15,266 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 262 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 27 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Elden Ring Nightreign (Bandai Namco, 05/30/25) – 42,758 (New) [NSW] FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL-5, 05/21/25) – 11,756 (94,724) [PS4] Elden Ring Nightreign (Bandai Namco, 05/30/25) – 8,505 (New) [NSW] Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered (Bandai Namco, 05/21/25) – 6,212 (32,342) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 5,491 (1,310,403) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,484 (3,901,158) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 3,765 (6,335,797) [NSW] BYAKKO: Shijin Butai Enrenki (Idea Factory, 05/29/25) – 3,425 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,153 (8,135,784) [PS5] FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL-5, 05/21/25) – 3,059 (13,789)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 11,055 (9,052,640) PlayStation 5 – 10,321 (5,676,126) Switch Lite – 5,978 (6,575,706) PlayStation 5 Pro – 3,418 (213,826) Switch – 3,042 (20,107,063) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,527 (972,077) Xbox Series S – 190 (337,523) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 53 (20,763) PlayStation 4 – 27 (7,929,604) Xbox Series X – 19 (320,547)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

