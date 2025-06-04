Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Sales Top 10 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion has sold over 10 million units.

"Capcom today announced that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, released on June 30, 2022, has sold over 10 million cumulative units globally," reads the Capcom press release.

"Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a massive premium expansion for Monster Hunter Rise (which was released in March 2021). The title garnered high acclaim from players for its additional new locales, monsters, and never-before experienced hunting actions, as well as ongoing free title updates. Further, as a result of bringing the title to multiple platforms and expanding its user base globally, the game is still being enjoyed by many users even today, three years after its release, together with Monster Hunter Rise.

"Capcom has worked to enhance the brand value of Monster Hunter through a variety of initiatives, including with Monster Hunter Bridge, an experiential attraction being exhibited at the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan as well as the Monster Hunter Orchestra Concert. Furthermore, strategically coordinated pricing measures implemented in conjunction with the February 2025 release of Monster Hunter Wilds have proved highly effective, all of which drove Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to surpass 10 million units sold worldwide.

"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences."

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

