Tango Gameworks Office Reopens, Hiring for Unannounced Action Game - News

/ 347 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Tango Gameworks, the Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Within developer, announced the offices for the studio has reopened.

"It took us some time, but the official office for Tango Gameworks, Inc. is open, and our hybrid work environment finally has its in-office counterpart!" reads an update from Tango Gameworks.

"These things take time, but our office in Tokyo is back open as we fill it with our memorabilia from our projects and begin decorating based on our new brand identity!"

Tango Gameworks is currently hiring for an unannounced action game. Job openings include programmers, level designers, animators, artists, and managers.

"While we aren’t ready to reveal much yet, Tango Gameworks has a number of positions open for early work on an unannounced action game!" said the developer.

The developer and the Hi-Fi Rush IP was acquired by publisher Krafton from Xbox in August 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles