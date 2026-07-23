Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Delayed to September 3 for Xbox Series - News

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by, posted 12 hours ago

Publisher and developer Gameplay Group, and publisher PM Studios have announced the Xbox Series X|S version of Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game has been delayed to September 3 due to "unforeseen circumstances on a backend feature."

The PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam versions will still launch today.

"The official launch of Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is almost here, and we can’t wait for players and fans around the world to jump in and start playing," said Gameplay Group.

"As we approach launch, we want to update our community on a few platform-specific details.

"For Nintendo Switch players, the Nintendo Switch version will be available as the standard edition only. Additionally, cross-play with other platforms and language localization beyond English will not be available. We are committed to bringing these features, along with upgrading to Deluxe Edition, to players as soon as possible and will keep you updated on our timeline and progress.

"For the Xbox community, we are forced to delay the release. Due to unforeseen circumstances on a backend feature, we will now launch by September 3. Existing pre-orders will remain active and will not be canceled.

"Our priority is delivering the best possible experience on every platform and we are working tirelessly to make that happen. Thank you for your patience, understanding and continued support. We’re excited to get everyone into the fight as soon as possible. Tune in here for updates as we have them."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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