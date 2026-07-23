Dodo Duckie! Out Now for Xbox Series and PC, Coming to PS5 and Switch Later This Year - News

/ 1,191 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Developer BornMonkie announced the puzzle platformer, Dodo Duckie!, is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch later this year.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

With the help of Capie the Capybara’s cap, anything is possible—including bending reality itself! As you traverse each quirky planet, strategically shift between 2D and 3D perspectives to find every hidden secret, path, and surprise platform, as well as shiny stardust to buy more caps. Meet new friends, solve puzzles, and save your family in this story that features parallels to the classic fairytale: The Ugly Duckling.

Save Your Friends!

It was a peaceful day on the farm… until a giant alien beam yoinked your chicken family into the sky. With nothing but his waddle, his will, and a very special cap, Dodo dives into a glitched dimension to bring them back.

Flip the World!

Two dimensions, one adventure. With Capie the Capybara’s magical cap, you can flip between side-scrolling and 3rd Person view whenever you like. Swap perspectives to reveal hidden paths and surprise platforms, and use them to crack every puzzle and peek into every corner of the world.

Fly, Flop, and Float!

Dodo does a lot more than waddle. Glide over gaps, splash through water, float, flop, and improvise your way through each puzzle. Every move fits into the way you explore, experiment, and solve weird little alien puzzles. And yes, there is a dedicated quack button. Hit Q to QUACK, scare some aliens, and calm your own brain at the same time.

Explore Intergalactic Space!

Hop from one odd and adorable planet to the next, each stranger and cuter than the last. Collect shiny stardust, uncover secret routes, and meet Capie, the chill shopkeeper who sells very good caps. Don’t forget to take advantage of every very silly photo opportunity.

Prepare for a Whole Lot of Quacks!

Dodo wobbles, trips, and occasionally face-plants, but never gives up on its chicken family. Underneath the clumsy feet is a very determined little heart. Ready to accompany this adorable little duckie? This adventure is full of quacks, caps, and chaos, so grab the hat and jump in. Your next adventure (and your next cute screenshot) is waiting.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles