Publisher Krafton Acquires Tango Gameworks and the Hi-Fi Rush IP From Xbox

Publisher Krafton announced it has acquired Tango Gameworks and the Hi-Fi Rush IP from Xbox.

The publisher states it is working with Xbox and ZeniMax "to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects."

The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush will remain available everywhere it is available right now.

Krafton is a South Korean publisher and has published PUBG: Battlegrounds, The Callisto Protocol and more.

Tango Gameworks was founded in 2010 by Shinji Mikami and was acquired by ZeniMax in the same year. the Studio would end up being acquired by Microsoft in 2021 as part of its ZeniMax acquisition.

Microsoft ended up shutting down the studio in May of this year, alongside Redfall developer Arkane Austin and Mighty DOOM developer Alpha Dog Studios.

