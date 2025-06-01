Indie JRPG Infinite Alliance Announced for All Major Platforms, Including Switch 2 - News

/ 377 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Electric Airship and developer Critical Games have announced Indie JRPG, Infinite Alliance, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026 as a free-to-play title with optional purchases.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Heroes and villains from over 13 independent JRPGs collide in this story rich crossover event!

Featuring characters from Chained Echoes, Quartet, Jack Move, 8-Bit Adventures 2, Beloved Rapture, and many more!

Pulled from their homes and stranded on a dead world, a disparate group of champions must face their past, redeem a failed hero, and slay a dark force which threatens all creation…

Engage in stylish turn-based battles with a party of nine unique heroes, and encounter familiar friends, foes, and environments re-imagined.

Infinite Alliance showcases the creative variety of the independent JRPG scene, and we hope you’ll discover your next favorite game through this epic free adventure!

Heroes

Glenn from Chained Echoes

Chained Echoes The Warrior (named by the player) from 8-Bit Adventures 2

8-Bit Adventures 2 Noa from Jack Move

Jack Move Whoopis from My Familiar

My Familiar Vera and Arin from Eternal Remnant

Eternal Remnant Alexandra from Quartet

Quartet Rio from Shrine’s Legacy

Shrine’s Legacy Dustin from Kingdoms of the Dump

Kingdoms of the Dump Chel from For a Vast Future

For a Vast Future Gio from Geo Mythica

Villains

Drago from Beloved Rapture

Beloved Rapture Montam from Venaitura

Venaitura The Fateshifter from Ephemeral Tale

Fateshifter from Ephemeral Tale Qliphoth—an original villain

And more to be announced…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles