Pokémon Scarlet / Violet Switch 2 Update Gets Screenshots and Details - News

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo is releasing free Nintendo Switch 2 updates for 12 Nintendo Switch 1 games at launch on June 5.

One of the games getting a free update on the Switch 2 is Pokémon Scarlet / Violet and Nintendo has shared two screenshots and details.

Pokémon Scarlet / Violet on the Switch 2 will feature higher draw distance, increased frame rate, smoother movement, and improved visuals.

Pokémon Scarlet / Violet released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

View the screenshots below:

