Switch 2 Adds Ability to Upload Screenshots and Videos to the Switch App

An update to the Nintendo Switch mobile app adds new features for Nintendo Switch 2 users ahead of the consoles launch next week, according to dataminer OatmealDome.

Switch 2 users will be able to select any screenshots or video clips they've captured on the console and will be able to upload them to the mobile app. The captures can be saved to the camera roll on a phone and be used to share on social media or other places.

The update also adds the ability for screenshots and video clips to be automatically uploaded to the Switch mobile app.

Up to 100 files can be uploaded and stored on the mobile app for up to 30 days. Any attempt to upload more than 100 files will see the oldest uploads overwritten.

