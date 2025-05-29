Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 24K, PS5 Sells 7K - Sales

/ 196 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 82,968 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 25, 2025. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in third place with sales of 10,730 units.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 26,130 units.

Ys Memoire: Memories of Celceta (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 5,596 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 5,911 units, Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 4,522 units, and Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 4,511 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,127 units, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) is in ninth place with sales of 4,098 units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 4,051 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 24,289 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 6,738 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 370 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 25 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL-5, 05/21/25) – 82,968 (New) [NSW] Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Remastered (Bandai Namco, 05/21/25) – 26,130 (New) [PS5] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL-5, 05/21/25) – 10,730 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,911 (3,895,674) [NSW] Ys Memoire: Memories of Celceta (Nihon Falcom, 05/21/25) – 5,596 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,522 (1,590,124) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 4,511 (1,304,912) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4,127 (6,332,032) [PS5] Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive, 04/24/25) – 4,098 (19,337) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,051 (8,132,631)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 15,349 (9,041,585) Switch Lite – 6,902 (6,569,728) PlayStation 5 – 3,832 (5,665,805) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,119 (210,408) Switch – 2,038 (20,104,021) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 787 (970,550) Xbox Series S – 197 (337,333) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 101 (20,710) Xbox Series X – 72 (320,528) PlayStation 4 – 25 (7,929,577)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles