Action RPG Fallen Fates Announced for Switch 2, Switch 1, PS5, and PC

Developer Hibernian Workshop has announced top-down action RPG, Fallen Fates, for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and GOG.

A Kickstarter campaign for the game will launch in September.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The creators of Astral Ascent and Dark Devotion presents: a new top-down action–RPG, brought to life through beautiful hand-drawn pixel art, packed with epic, intense combat.

Immerse Yourself in a Broken World

Crystals are falling from the sky, tearing through the land of Tellus and unleashing mysterious creatures and destruction. Once a world shaped by magic, Tellus now faces devastation as cities crumble and strange forces spread. In a last effort to survive, humans merge with magical beings to create powerful warriors. Explore a world on the brink, uncover its secrets, and fight to protect what remains.

Beautiful Landscapes Ready to Be Explored

As breathtaking as the lands of Tellus can be, it is also a land scarred by ruin, hardship, and shadowy mysteries. Roam vast open areas at your own pace—from sweeping plains to fortified strongholds, from scorched deserts to long-forgotten ruins. Dash, run like a wolf, hook yourself to reach inaccessible places, climb high to take in the world from above. There’s a lot of discover.

Be a Master Your Own Fate…

Take control of a duo of heroes: Arven, a human Ranger who hunts Shadows for a living and in dire need of more strenght; and Kat, an Etheri, immaterial entity newly brought into a material world she knows nothing about. Two beings merged into one body, united by necessity and perhaps by fate.

…Because Destiny is Not Set in Stone

Customize and upgrade both heroes’ physical and magical skills to match your playstyle and experience a fast-paced, intuitive gameplay filled with deep mechanics and full control over your abilities. Craft powerful upgrades and shape your build in your own way to overcome the challenges that stand between you and the truth awaiting to be unveiled.

Two Minds, One Body

Learning to live together is part of the challenge—and the key to unlocking true strenght. Explore your inner realm to nurture the bond between mind and body. Harness the etheral magic to unveil forgotten memories and grow into the best version of yourself.

Multiple Fates, Fallen Onto the Same Path

Meet unforgettable characters along your journey, from faithful allies and dangerous enemies. Each with their own voice, purpose, and story to unfold—everything told through hand-crafted pixel art cinematics designed to leave a lasting mark.

Fallen Fates is a tale of intertwined destinies, conflicting goals, and difficult choices.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

