Pokémon Presents Set for July 22 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Pokemon Company announced the next Pokémon Presents will take place on Tuesday, July 22 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

"The Pokémon Company International invites fans to watch the latest Pokémon Presents presentation on Tuesday, July 22," said The Pokémon Company. "Trainers can tune in to the broadcast on the official Pokémon YouTube channel for the latest news and updates from the world of Pokémon."

No other information was given. However, Pokémon Legends: Z-A is likely to be at the showcase as the game is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on October 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

