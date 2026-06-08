El Paso, Elsewhere 2 Announced for Xbox Series and PC - News

/ 494 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Developer Strange Scaffold has announced neo-noir third-person shooter, El Paso, Elsewhere 2, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC Steam. It will launch in 2027.

"Strange Scaffold nearly closed in the process of making the first El Paso, Elsewhere," said Strange Scaffold studio head Xalavier Nelson Jr. I"t’s a game I never thought we’d have a chance to build a sequel for. So, we’re going to build on the things that worked in the original game, including our existing pieces of art, to create exciting gameplay we never could have even imagined before. I can’t wait for folks to see how far James Savage can go."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

El Paso, Elsewhere 2 is a third-person shooter where players battle through over 20 handcrafted levels filled with sinister gargoyles, possessed animatronics, and gun-toting vampires. Like the first game, El Paso, Elsewhere 2 has fast-paced combat combined with brooding, introspective storytelling in otherworldly environments

Following the events of El Paso, Elsewhere, this sequel puts players back in control of protagonist James Savage as he journeys across the United States slaying monsters and sealing away insidious supernatural forces. Betrayed by a close friend, James is dragged into the Void itself to repay a terrible debt to an eldritch horror. He once killed the monster he loved to save the world. Now, he must save his betrayer to save himself.

Key Features:

Use vampiric abilities to dive off of thin air, backflip off of enemies, and feed on the blood that erupts from your opponents when you stake them.

Take your fight to reality-defying nightclubs, multi-dimensional libraries, eerie suburbia, and more lairs of eldritch horrors, in over 20 action-packed levels.

Wield 15 weapons ranging from Western revolvers, to automatic shotguns, to a tommy gun that fires vampire-killing stakes.

Confront Frankenstein, goblin shamans, biblically-accurate angels, and a horde of supernatural enemies both new and old to the series.

Fully-voiced cutscenes deliver a new neo-noir tale of supernatural grief and recovery, from the award-winning team behind I Am Your Beast and Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator.

I Am Your Beast and Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator. Original hip-hop horror rap album produced by RJ Lake (I Am Your Beast, UNBEATABLE, El Paso, Elsewhere).

Lake (I Am Your Beast, UNBEATABLE, El Paso, Elsewhere). Multi-genre pulse-pounding instrumental original soundtrack by Chicago-based music producer kalibration.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles