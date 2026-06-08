Thief: The Dark Project Remastered Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

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Publisher atari and developers Nightdive Studios and Eidos Montreal have announced Thief: The Dark Project Remastered, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

"Thief didn’t just introduce stealth mechanics, it defined them," said Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick. "With this remaster, we’ve preserved the tension and intelligence of the original while enhancing it for modern players, ensuring that its legacy continues to influence how stealth games are played today."

Eidos Montreal general manager Patrice Baig added, "Few games have had an impact as enduring as Thief. It set a standard for immersion and atmospheric storytelling that still resonates today. This remaster ensures a new generation can experience what made it so influential, and we’re proud to see it treated with such care."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Thief: The Dark Project Remastered is a modern revival of the groundbreaking 1998 classic from Looking Glass Studios that helped define the stealth genre. Remastered with Nightdive’s KEX Engine, the release includes Thief: The Dark Project and the additional missions, content and updates from the 1999 Thief Gold re-release.

Considered an early foundation of “pure stealth” gameplay, Thief stood out in an era dominated by combat-heavy first-person games. Instead of open confrontation, it rewards a slower, more deliberate approach—using light and sound to stay hidden or misdirect enemies, and when required, ferocious moments of violence that stay hidden in the shadows. Described by its developers as a “first-person sneaker,” the title is widely regarded as the pioneering 3D stealth experience or “immersive sim.”

Thief notably emphasizes player agency over scripted scenarios, giving players the freedom to navigate the world and tackle challenges in their own way, using the tools available to them to stay hidden. The NPCs in Thief are also responsive to the environment: instead of following routines, they interact with visual and auditory cues, react and investigate, and communicate with each other.

In Thief: The Dark Project Remastered, players once again step into the boots of Garrett, an orphan rescued from the streets by the Keepers—a secretive, ancient order dedicated to maintaining balance in the world—and trained to become a Master Thief. Now an adult, the rebellious Garrett has left the order and now moves through a world of corruption and conspiracy, stealing from the wealthy for personal gain. Despite his cynical outlook and dark wit, as he uncovers hidden agendas among those grasping for power his instinct is to act for the greater good.

Key Features

Advanced NPC AI – A dynamic visibility system and sound simulation allows both players and enemies to detect movement realistically; NPCs will dynamically adapt to sounds the player makes, investigate, and even raising alarms

– A dynamic visibility system and sound simulation allows both players and enemies to detect movement realistically; NPCs will dynamically adapt to sounds the player makes, investigate, and even raising alarms Keep to the Shadows – Experience one of the first games to use light and sound as core gameplay mechanics; use fire arrows to extinguish torches and moss arrows to dampen loud surfaces

– Experience one of the first games to use light and sound as core gameplay mechanics; use fire arrows to extinguish torches and moss arrows to dampen loud surfaces Stealth-Based Combat – Strike unseen from the shadows using Garrett’s blackjack to incapacitate enemies from behind or specialized gas mines and arrows to take them down from range

– Strike unseen from the shadows using Garrett’s blackjack to incapacitate enemies from behind or specialized gas mines and arrows to take them down from range Misdirection – Flashbombs will temporarily blind and disorient enemies and Noisemaker arrows will distract and draw away guards.

– Flashbombs will temporarily blind and disorient enemies and Noisemaker arrows will distract and draw away guards. Tools of a Master Thief – amass a full array of specialized tools including lockpicks, remote cameras, and even rope arrows to access out-of-reach locations.

Thief: The Dark Project Remastered modernizes the original experience with material quality of life enhancements. As part of the remastering effort the artists at Nightdive have carefully updated and improved the graphic textures and models, as well as the cut scenes and animations. The team also updated the UI, adding a weapon and item wheel, and mission selector. Support was also added on PC for custom campaigns so that players can experience the many missions and campaigns created over the years by fans.

From its use of light and shadow to its emphasis on player vulnerability and non-lethal playstyles, Thief: The Dark Project helped shape decades of stealth-focused design. Its influence can be seen across the genre, inspiring immersive, system-driven gameplay. The game was recognized at the 3rd Annual Interactive Achievement Awards (2000) with a win for “Outstanding Achievement in Character or Story Development.” With Thief: The Dark Project Remastered, players can revisit—or experience for the first time—the title that made stealth not just a mechanic, but a philosophy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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