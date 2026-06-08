Beast of Reincarnation Voice Cast Revealed, New Developer Interview - News

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Publisher Fictions and developer Game Freak in a new interview revealed the voice cast for the action RPG, Beast of Reincarnation.

The voice cast includes Yui Ishikawa, Miyuki Satou, Akio Otsuka, Sumire Morohoshi, Yu Kobayashi, Akira Ishida, Satoshi Mikami, Rina Satoh and Tetsuo Kanao.

"The story, combat, art, sound, technology, and the incredible performances of our voice cast—everything has culminated into this singular experience," said game director Kota Furushima. "Our protagonist, Emma, lives her life devoid of her past memories and emotions. Desperate to understand what ’emotions’ truly are, Emma encounters Coo, a companion who should naturally be her enemy, and together, they embark on a journey.

"By leveraging Emma and Koo’s synergy, we successfully combined the strategic depth of commanding Coo’s techniques with the thrilling real-time action of Emma’s sword abilities. What awaits at journey’s end? I sincerely hope you will experience the conclusion for yourself."

View the developer interview below:

Beast of Reincarnation will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on August 4.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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