Nioh Series Sales Top 8 Million Units

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced the Nioh series has sold over eight million units worldwide.

"The Nioh franchise has surpassed 8 million copies sold worldwide!" said Koei Tecmo.

"Since the release of Nioh in February 2017 and Nioh 2 in March 2020, many players around the world have enjoyed these games. Thanks to everyone for your support!"

Nioh launched for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017, PC via Steam in November 2017, and PC via Epic Games Store in September 2021.

Nioh 2 launched for the PlayStation 4 in March 2020, PC via Steam in February 2021, and PC via Epic Games Store in September 2021.

A Nioh Collection including remastered versions of both games launched for the PlayStation 5 in February 2021.

