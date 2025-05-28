Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap Launches July 29 for PS5 - News

Developer Robot Entertainment announced the action tower defense game, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on July 29.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 28.

A physical edition by Skybound Games will release on September 23 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It includes the base game, mini art book, and redemption codes for the Supporter Pack and digital soundtrack.

View the PS5 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In this thrilling new chapter of the critically acclaimed Orcs Must Die! franchise, players can fight solo or with up to four players in action-packed third-person gameplay. As brand-new War Mages, players will evolve through roguelite progression, enhancing their unique abilities to eviscerate, incinerate and obliterate massive hordes of relentless orcs.

Offering adaptive difficulties based on the number of players, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap lets players choose from six War Mages, each with their own playstyles, personalities, traps and abilities. Finding synergies between them, maximizing their kit and tailoring playstyles is key to successfully smashing orcs.

Each intensifying wave of enemies is bolstered with randomized buffs and debuffs. Utilizing the environment, while factoring in weather and time of day will be key in pushing back against the growing hordes. As the buffs and debuffs grow, players can choose to fight on or return to their castle hub to power their hero, weapons, and traps before facing a formidable Orc General in a brutal boss fight.

Fantastically Powerful Heroes

Find your role among new War Mages, each with unique weapons, abilities, traps, and personality. Each hero is tailored to different play styles and can operate independently or work together with complementing heroes, ensuring versatile and mighty orc-smashing.

Slay More, Alone or Together

Enjoy the game solo or in cooperative teams of up to four players—each option provides unique challenges and rewards. The game is designed to adjust to the number of players, ensuring a balanced and exciting contest in any combination.

No Two Runs are the Same

Face intensifying waves of orcs and other hideous beasts with randomized buffs and debuffs that impact your hero, traps, weapons, stats, and the levels themselves. Environmental factors like weather and time of day further influence enemies and your defensive options. As these buffs and debuffs stack, choose to push forward against the growing hordes or return to your castle hub to power up your hero, weapons, and traps before facing a formidable Orc General in a brutal boss fight.

Epic Combat

Experience enhanced combat where the combination of heroic prowess and ingenious traps leads to unparalleled orc destruction. Engage in tight, responsive third-person shooter and melee combat. Enjoy crazy physics-based interactions and ridiculous ragdoll effects. Watch with joy as your traps hurl, crush, slice, and incinerate orcs in spectacular fashion.

Classic Orcs Must Die! Vibe

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap stays true to the beloved humor, personality, and charm of the series. From witty orc chatter to over-the-top physics sending screaming orcs flying, and a strong guitar- and drum-heavy soundtrack, every moment is crafted to keep your adrenaline pumping.

