Doom: The Dark Ages Debuts in 1st on the French Charts

Doom: The Dark Ages (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 19, 2025, according to SELL. The Xbox Series X|S Premium Edition debuted in fourth place.

The Precinct (PS5) debuted in third place.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) re-entered the top five in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down two spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Doom: The Dark Ages Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 The Precinct - Limited Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Doom: The Dark Ages - Premium Edition Doom: The Dark Ages The Precinct - Limited Edition

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree PC Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

