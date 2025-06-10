Xbox Series X|S Outsells Nintendo 64 - Sales

Microsoft's latest video game consoles, the Xbox Series X|S, which is part of the ninth generation of video game consoles, has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo 64, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold an estimated 32.98 million units worldwide through April 2024, while the Nintendo 64 sold 32.93 million units lifetime.

Up next for the Xbox Series X|S is the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive with 34.06 million units sold, followed by the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) with 49.10 million units sold and the Xbox One with 57.96 million units sold.

Breaking down sales by region, the Xbox Series X|S has sold an estimated 18.68 million units in North America, 8.42 million units in Europe, 0.68 million units in Japan, and 5.20 million units in the rest of the world. This compared to the Nintendo 64, which sold 20.11 million units in North America, 6.35 million units in Europe, 5.54 million units in Japan, and 0.93 million units in the rest of the world.

Breaking down Xbox Series X|S sales in Europe, the console has sold an estimated 3.08 million units in the UK, 1.23 million units in Germany, and 0.91 million units in France.

The Xbox Series X|S launched worldwide in November 2020.

