PS5 Best-Seller, XS Sales Down Just 2% YoY - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for April 2025 - Sales

/ 1,503 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 671,845 units sold for April 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 75.58 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 350,417 units to bring its lifetime sales to 150.36 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 205,866 units to bring their lifetime sales to 32.98 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 382,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 130,000 units. PS4 sold 1,053,652 units for the month of April 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 335,885 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 111,370 (-14.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 4,424 units (-2.1%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 343,621 units (-49.5%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 363,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 83,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 106,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.54 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.73 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.99 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for April 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 671,845 ( 75,575,096 ) Switch - 350,417 ( 150,357,508 ) Xbox Series X|S - 205,866 ( 32,979,363 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for April 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 279,827 Xbox Series X|S - 140,510 Switch - 99,078

Europe hardware estimates for April 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 207,689 Switch - 78,461 Xbox Series X|S - 44,187 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for April 2025:

Switch - 165,657 PlayStation 5 - 160,544 Xbox Series X|S - 9,015

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for April 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 23,785 Xbox Series X|S - 12,154 Switch - 7,221

Weekly Sales:

Global April 12, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 178,435 Switch - 84,610

Xbox Series X|S - 51,481

Global April 19, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 168,677 Switch - 86,014

Xbox Series X|S - 50,053

Global April 26, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 162,314 Switch - 86,268

Xbox Series X|S - 49,566

Global May 3, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 162,419 Switch - 93,525

Xbox Series X|S - 54,766

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles