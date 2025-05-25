PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison in the US - April 2025 - Sales

/ 737 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 Vs. PS4 US:

Gap change in latest month: 87,268 - PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 109,772 - PS5

Total Lead: 1,525,375 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 25,808,045

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 24,282,670

April 2025 is the 54th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 87,268 units.

In the last 12 months, the PS5 has outsold the PS4 by 109,772 units. The PS5 is currently ahead of the PS4 by 1.53 million units.

The PS5 has sold 25.81 million units in 54 months, while the PS4 sold 24.28 million units. Month 54 for the PS5 is April 2025 and for the PS4 is April 2018.

The PS4 crossed 25 million in month 57 and 30 million in month 71. The PS4 sold 34.93 million units lifetime in the US. The PS5 is 9.12 million units behind lifetime PS4 sales in the US.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles