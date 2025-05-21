PS5 Best-Seller, NS Falls Below 100K - Americas Hardware Estimates for April 2025 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 279,827 units sold for April 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 30.61 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console with an estimated 140,510 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 20.33 million units. The Nintendo Switch came in third place with 99,078 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 56.73 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 98,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 54,000 units. PS4 sold 377,954 units for the month of April 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 194,707 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 20,223 (-6.7%). Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 6,704 units (5.0%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 62,762 units (-38.8%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 162,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 59,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 65,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.39 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.68 million units, and the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.55 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for April 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 279,827 ( 30,612,230 ) Xbox Series X|S - 140,510 ( 20,328,224 ) Switch - 99,078 ( 56,731,274 )

USA hardware estimates for April 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 235,487 Xbox Series X|S - 118,108 Switch - 84,989

Weekly Sales:

April 12, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 72,811 Xbox Series X|S - 35,854 Switch - 25,377

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 61,226 Xbox Series X|S - 21,742 Switch - 21,742

April 19, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 70,537 Xbox Series X|S - 34,685 Switch - 24,981

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 59,336 Xbox Series X|S - 29,152 Switch - 21,371

April 26, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 68,958 Xbox Series X|S - 33,581 Switch - 24,424

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 58,075 Xbox Series X|S - 28,209 Switch - 20,984

May 3, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 67,521 Xbox Series X|S - 36,560 Switch - 24,296

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 56,850 Xbox Series X|S - 36,390 Switch - 20,892

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

