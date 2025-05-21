PS5 Best-Seller in the US in April, Oblivion: Remastered Debuts in 1st - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was once again the best-selling console in the US in April 2025 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four-week period of April 6 to May 3.

The Xbox Series X|S came in second place in terms of units sold and dollar sales. The Nintendo Switch came in third place in terms of units sold and dollar sales.

In terms of dollar sales, the PlayStation 5 is down five percent year-on-year, the Xbox Series X|S is up eight percent, and the Nintendo Switch is down 37 percent.

Digital SKUs for April accounted for 66 percent of Xbox Series X|S sales and 48 percent of PlayStation 5 sales.

Hardware revenue had its worst month since July 2020's $163 million with a total of $186 million.

Overall spending on video games in March decreased three percent year-on-year from $4.19 billion to $4.07 billion. Spending on video game content decreased two percent from 3.82 billion to $3.73 billion, while video game hardware sales decreased eight percent from $203 million to $186 million. Spending on accessories decreased two percent from $170 million to $166 million.

In terms of 2024 total sales, overall spending on video games is down six percent year-on-year from $19.29 billion to $17.79 billion. Spending on video game content decreased six percent from $17.05 billion to $16.04 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 28 percent from $1.30 billion to $0.93 billion. Spending on accessories decreased 13 percent from $0.94 billion to $0.82 billion.

"April 2025 total market projected U.S. consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories fell 3% when compared to a year ago, to $4.1B," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "2025 year-to-date spending was 8% behind 2024’s pace, at $17.8B."

He added, "April video game content spending declined by 2% compared to a year ago, to $3.7B. 18% YoY growth in non-mobile subscription spend and a 16% gain in Console digital premium downloads were offset by declines in other content segments."

The PlayStation 5 Dual Sense Wireless Controller Midnight Black was the best-selling accessory in terms of units and dollar sales in April.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was the best-selling game in April and instantly became the third best-selling game of 2025. It was the best-selling game on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered sold more units in April 2025 than The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion sold in its first 15 months following its March 2006 release and generated more dollar sales than the original's first 14 months.

Xbox releasing two of its bigger releases on PlayStation 5 helped drive sales. Forza Horizon 5 shot up from 42nd to second place, while Indiana Jones and the Great Circle jumped from 118th to sixth place.

Four of the top five, and five of the top seven, best-selling games on PlayStation were published by Microsoft.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the 19th most played game on Xbox in April and 21st on Steam. It was in the top 35 best-sellers for the month and top 25 for PlayStation. Only the physical release was counted towards the units sold charts.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for April 2025:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2025 year-to-date:

Here are the top 10 games played on the PlayStation 5 ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on the Xbox Series X|S ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on Steam ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms in April 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Xbox platforms in April 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Nintendo platforms in April 2025:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

