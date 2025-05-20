Doom: The Dark Ages Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts, Stellar Blade Pre-Orders Take 3rd - Sales

Doom: The Dark Ages has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 21, 2025, which ended May 20, 2025.

The Precinct debuted in eighth place.

Pre-orders for two upcoming games were in the top 10 this week with Stellar Blade in third place and FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time in seventh place.

Steam Deck remained in second place and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dropped three spots to fourth place. The next two games shot up the charts to re-enter the top 10 with Cyberpunk 2077 in fifth place and Helldivers 2 in sixth place.

Schedule I and R.E.P.O. dropped three spots to ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Doom: The Dark Ages - NEW Steam Deck Stellar Blade - Pre-orders Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Cyberpunk 2077 Helldivers 2 FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Pre-orders The Precinct - NEW Schedule I R.E.P.O.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Doom: The Dark Ages - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck Stellar Blade - Pre-orders Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Cyberpunk 2077 Helldivers 2 FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Pre-orders The Precinct - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

