Doom: The Dark Ages Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

by, posted 31 minutes ago

Doom: The Dark Ages has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 17, 2025.

The Precinct debuted in second place.

EA Sports FC 25 is up three spots to third place and Minecraft is down two spots to fourth place. Grand Theft Auto V remained in fifth place and Assassin's Creed Shadows is down two spots to sixth place.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition is up eight spots to seventh place and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 fell seven spots to eighth place. Astro Bot is down six spots to ninth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down three spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Doom: The Dark Ages - NEW The Precinct - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Shadows The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GotY Edition Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Astro Bot Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

