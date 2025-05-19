Missile Command Delta Launches July 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Atari and developers Mighty Yell and 13AM Games announced the turn-based tactical game, Missile Command Delta, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on July 18.

Missiles are incoming. The stakes are high. Only you can stop the destruction. The teams at Mighty Yell and 13AM Games have taken one of Atari’s most iconic titles and created a high-pressure, tactical turn-based game where players must manage their pool of defenses strategically to survive rounds of incoming missiles.

Missile Command Delta approaches gameplay in a completely new way, but it retains all the tension and suspense of the arcade original. You have to think strategically about every move you make because even one poor choice can have grave consequences. The turn-based strategy game is wrapped in a twisting, narrative thriller—great for mystery fans, completionists, and players that love to explore and solve puzzles.

Between inbound missile alerts, investigate the underground bunker to access locked rooms, uncover secrets, and strengthen your arsenal. Will you be able to unravel the mystery in time?

Turn-Based Strategy

A totally unique strategy experience. New missile and enemy types are uncovered when you explore deeper into the bunker.

Plan Your Defense

Every turn is critical, and one poor choice can spell disaster. Plan your next move, and map out a cascade of explosions that take out multiple enemy missiles to help conserve your resources.

High-Stakes Mystery

The turn-based strategy game is wrapped in a high-stakes narrative puzzle. Read every document, watch your every step, and ace every puzzle if you want to [REDACTED].

Experience the Cold War

A claustrophobic retro-future aesthetic of dusty command consoles and supercomputers place you deep into Cold War paranoia.

