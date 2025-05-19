Assassin's Creed Shadows Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 331 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) is up one spot to first place on the French charts for week 18, 2025, according to SELL.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5) is up from third to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft (NS), and Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) re-entered the top five in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Assassin's Creed Shadows Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Astro Bot

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Shadows Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Split Fiction

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree PC Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles