Helldivers 2 Dev Arrowhead is Self-Funding Its Next Game

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios will be self-funding its next game and won't be working with an external publisher.

"The wonderful thing is that thanks to the amazing support of you FINE people Arrowhead's future is quite bright and we have the freedom to explore some really cool concepts that we couldn't have otherwise," said said Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani in a post on Discord (via IGN ).

This did spark some concerns by fans that the studio would be moving away from Helldivers 2, however, Jorjani stated they are still focused on the game.

"Nah. It's ALL Helldivers 2 for now," he said. "A very, very small team will spin up something later this year and go at it sloowly. Helldivers is our main focus and will be for a loooong time."

Jorjani added, "As long as you folks keep playing [Helldivers 2] and buying Super Credits we can keep it going. Last summer we were kinda screwing the pooch so it looked like we wouldn't be able to keep the train going for a long time - but we turned the ship around, you support us a lot so it's looking bright."

On the next game from the studio Jorjani stated, "The next game is 100% funded by ourselves so we'll call 100% of those shots."

Jorjani hopes the development on Arrowhead's next game will differ from Helldivers 2, which was described as "rough." He wants the studio to nail the "core s**t" early on.

"For the most part of the development cycle games plain suck," Jorjani said. "Very seldom are they truly fun from the get-go. And for Helldivers taking eight years to make it was rough for the longest time. But it came together in the end. The ONLY way to know is to playtest playtest playtest.

"For our next game we're doing things in a much smarter way and nailing a lot of the core s**t early on (as you should) then make the rest."

