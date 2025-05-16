Nintendo Details Free Switch 2 Updates for 12 Switch Games - News

Nintendo has released details on the free Nintendo Switch 2 updates coming to 12 Nintendo Switch games at launch.

Arms

Visuals: optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality. Frame rate: optimized for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement (even when playing with three or more players).

HDR support.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain

GameShare support Up to four people can play in Party Mode. Share locally or share online via GameChat.



Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Visuals: Optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support.

GameShare support Two people can play all of the courses. Share locally or share online via GameChat.



Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

GameShare support Up to four people can play 34 games. Share locally or share online via GameChat.



Game Builder Garage

Visuals: optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Supports Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Visuals: optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet

Visuals: optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Frame rate: improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Frame rate: improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2 (including Bowser’s Fury).

HDR support.

GameShare compatibility Up to four people can play Super Mario 3D World. In Bowser’s Fury, two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr. Share locally or share online via GameChat.



Super Mario Odyssey

Visuals: optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support.

GameShare support Two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy. Share locally or share online via GameChat.



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support.

