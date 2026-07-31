Starsand Island Launches August 18 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer Seed Sparkle Lab announced the anime-inspired life and farming simulation game, Starsand Island, will leave Early Access and launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on August 18.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Starsand Island has been crafted to be an inviting place for players to enjoy the simple life, inspired by the Chinese countryside and encapsulating traditional Eastern philosophy. With the addition of online multiplayer, up to four players can experience the tranquility of island life together, whether that’s exploring its varied landscapes, battling monsters in the ancient ruins, fishing off the coast, building together, and more. By participating in Starsand Island‘s multiplayer mode, they’ll earn exclusive currency that can be used for unique rewards in the multiplayer shop.

Starsand Island‘s full release further expands on the amount of character interactions players can have with islanders: Nineteen NPCs will receive new three-heart and five-heart relationship quests that unlock additional content as stronger bonds are built with them. The game’s 14 romanceable characters will also gain more dating activities, including picnics, kite flying, and playing arcade games together, further enriching and deepening each relationship.

Next month’s launch will also see the addition of a new seasonal event to enjoy, the Autumn Pumpkin Carnival! Featuring its own storyline and event-exclusive quests, the carnival also includes activities such as catching glowing jellyfish, growing festival pumpkins, and providing animals with special feed to produce candy! Seasonal rewards from the event includes exclusive cosmetics and collectibles, including outfits, makeup, emotes, recipes, furniture, and more.

Experience a Living Island World

Starsand Island is built around a dynamic four-season cycle that shapes daily life and the wider environment, influencing farming routines, exploration conditions, and community activities.

Deep and Evolving Pastoral Simulation

Combining farming, craft, ranching, fishing, and production, Starsand Island‘s systems develop alongside the player, becoming more streamlined in the process, and enabling more time to explore, create, and define their own pace of island life.

Explore the Peaceful Countryside and Beyond

Away from the idyll of countryside life, discover ancient ruins, mine valuable resources, and encounter strange, fantastical creatures.

Meaningful Relationships and Community Life

Social interaction with other residents, each with their own distinct personalities and professions, is central to life on the island. Build long-term bonds and unlock personal storylines and emotional moments; create new friends and forge strong relationships with those around you.

Freedom of Expression and Island Lifestyle

Starsand Island features comprehensive customization options, from the player character, home building and decorating, while seasonal festivals, cooking, and fashion further add to the cultural flavor.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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