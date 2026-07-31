Sony Suggests Retailers Can Still Sell a Code in the Box After End of Physical Game Discs - News

/ 725 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Group Corporation chief financial officer Lin Tao during the latest earnings call with investors for Q1 of fiscal year 2026 suggests retailers could continue to sell a code in the box following the end of physical game discs in January 2028.

"For the last 30 years we have been selling PlayStation and retail partners have always been important to us," said Tao via Sony's interpreter.

"With the completion of disc production we communicated this at an early stage, so that we have enough time to be able to listen to various partners' voices.

"In North America this has already happened, but without discs in the package there's a code included, that's how they sell in North America. There are regional characteristics for each regional partner, so we’ll try to have thorough dialogue so that we can end up in a win-win situation."

Tao also mentioned they are aware of the backlash and said "we have received various opinions, people have strong views, and we understand that the community has put forth those views to us. Games are loved by many people."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles