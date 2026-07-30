GameCube's Super Mario Sunshine Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on August 13 - News

/ 492 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo announced the GameCube game - Super Mario Sunshie - is coming to the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics app on the Nintendo Switch 2 on August 13. A subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is required.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Dark Days on Isle Delfino!

When Mario arrives on tropical Isle Delfino, the once-pristine island is polluted and plastered with graffiti. Even worse, he's being blamed for the mess! Now instead of enjoying a relaxing vacation, Mario has to clean up the place and track down the real culprit.

Key Features:

Mario's new multipurpose water pack, FLUDD, lets him spray goop away and hover over danger. It even has Rocket and Turbo nozzles!

Scale soaring cliffs, wall-jump up perilous passageways and even tiptoe along tightropes as you tour the island Mario-style!

Yoshis are back! When Maria feeds the hungry dinos fruit, they'll help him jolt tropical troublemakers with juice!

Armed with FLUDD, Mario will battle all sorts of big, bod bosses, including goop-spewing Piranha Plants!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles