Sony to 'Cautiously Move Forward' With Ending Physical Game Discs Despite Backlash - News

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Sony Group Corporation chief financial officer Lin Tao during the latest earnings call with investors for Q1 of fiscal year 2026 said they are aware of the backlash following the announcement they are ending physical game discs for new PlayStation games on PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028.

"We announced that from January 2028 onwards we will no longer be manufacturing game discs, so one and a half years ahead," said Tao via Sony's interpreter.

"There are various reasons we made this decision, the biggest being that the digitalization of contents overall has been progressing, that's the big factor. It's not just PlayStation, but for all kinds of contents, digitalization is progressing.

"So when we think about the future, we put in a lot of thought and time, and we cautiously considered this, and we came to this conclusion, and we’re going to cautiously move this forward. And to this decision, we have received various opinions, people have strong views, and we understand that the community has put forth those views to us. Games are loved by many people.

"It's a form of entertainment that's loved by people, and it's connected to people's fond memories in many cases. And so we understand those emotions. We want to consider that. And in the future digital ecosystem, how do we engage the gamers is something that we would like to continue to explore. Thank you very much."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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