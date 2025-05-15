Tokimeki Memorial Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 30K, PS5 Sells 9K - Sales

Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 21,032 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 11, 2025.

Minecraft (NS) is in second place with sales of 8,653 units and Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in third place with sales of 8,370 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 6,295 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 4,589 units.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 3,321 units, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) is in seventh place with sales of 3,254, and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 3,063 units.

Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 2,934 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 2,923 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 29,710 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 8,615 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 450 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 31 units.

[NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional (Konami, 05/08/25) – 21,032 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,653 (3,883,894) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 8,370 (1,294,529) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,295 (6,323,630) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,589 (8,123,824) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,321 (5,756,689) [PS5] Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive, 04/24/25) – 3,254 (13,079) [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 3,063 (264,749) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 2,934 (5,560,368) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,923 (1,582,888)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 19,413 (9,011,776) Switch Lite – 7,775 (6,554,902) PlayStation 5 – 4,950 (5,658,476) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,689 (2,060,30) Switch – 2,522 (20,099,889) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 976 (968,973) Xbox Series S – 411 (3,367,60) PlayStation 4 – 31 (7,929,525) Xbox Series X – 27 (319,812) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 12 (20,247)

