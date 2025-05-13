Microsoft to Lay Off 3% of Employees - News

posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft announced it plans to lay off three percent of employees across all levels, teams, and geographies, according to CNBC.

"We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace," said a Microsoft spokesperson. One goal is to reduce the number of layers of management.

Microsoft had 228,000 employees at the end of June 2024, which means around 6,840 employees will be laid off if the company has the same number of workers.

This would be the largest round of layoffs at Microsoft since the company let go 10,000 people in January 2023.

