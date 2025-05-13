Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Once Again Tops the Steam Charts, Doom: The Dark Ages Pre-Orders Takes 3rd - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 20, 2025, which ended May 13, 2025.

Pre-orders for two upcoming games were in the top 10 this week with Doom: The Dark Ages in third place and Dune: Awakening in eighth place.

Steam Deck is up one spot to second place, while The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is down two spots to fourth place. Stellaris re-entered the top 10 in fifth place, while Schedule I and R.E.P.O. are down two spots to sixth and seventh places, respectively.

EA Sports FC 25 is down one spot to ninth place and NBA 2K25 re-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Steam Deck Doom: The Dark Ages - Pre-orders The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Stellaris Schedule I R.E.P.O. Dune: Awakening - Pre-orders EA Sports FC 25 NBA 2K25

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Destiny 2 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Steam Deck Doom: The Dark Ages - Pre-orders Apex Legends The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Stellaris Schedule I War Thunder

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

