Switch Best-Seller, Sales Plummet YoY for All - Japan Hardware Estimates for April 2025 - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 106,552 units sold for April 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 35.69 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 36,591 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.83 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 2,839 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.68 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 38,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 2,000 units. PS4 sold 74,774 units for the month of April 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 556 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 129,144 units (-54.8%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 55,220 (-60.2%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 7,923 units (-73.6%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 55,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 85,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 1,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 631,598 units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 359,329 units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 17,622 units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for April 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 106,552 ( 35,689,644 ) PlayStation 5 - 36,591 ( 6,827,022 ) Xbox Series X|S - 2,839 ( 677,485 )

Weekly Sales:

Japan April 12, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 25,047 PlayStation 5 - 8,871 Xbox Series X|S - 199

Japan April 19, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 25,421 PlayStation 5 - 7,502 Xbox Series X|S - 103

Japan April 26, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 25,096 PlayStation 5 - 9,455 Xbox Series X|S - 708

Japan May 3, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 30,988 PlayStation 5 - 10,763 Xbox Series X|S - 1,829



