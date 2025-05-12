The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 56K, PS5 Sells 20K - Sales

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 26,732 units, according to Famitsu for two week period ending May 4, 2025.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) debuted in fourth place with sales of 9,825 units.

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club: TOKIMEKI Roadmap (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 8,266 units.

Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 6,672 units.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PS5) debuted in 10th place with sales of 6,302 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in second place with sales of 15,014 units and Minecraft (NS) is in third place with sales of 12,775 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 9,623 units, Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) is in sixth place with sales of 9,050 units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 7,930 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 56,058 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 20,204 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,530 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 50 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy (Aniplex, 04/24/25) – 26,732 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 15,014 (1,286,159) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,775 (3,875,241) [PS5] Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive, 04/24/25) – 9,825 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,623 (6,317,335) [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 9,050 (806,909) [NSW] Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club: TOKIMEKI Roadmap (Bushiroad Games, 04/24/25) – 8,266 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,930 (8,119,235) [NSW] Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics (Arc System Works, 04/24/25) – 6,672 (New) [PS5] Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK, 04/24/25) – 6,302 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 35,678 (8,992,363) Switch Lite – 14,406 (6,547,127) PlayStation 5 – 12,261 (5,653,526) Switch – 5,974 (20,097,367) PlayStation 5 Pro – 5,925 (203,341) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,018 (967,997) Xbox Series S – 2,414 (336,349) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 59 (20,235) Xbox Series X – 57 (319,785) PlayStation 4 – 50 (7,929,494)

