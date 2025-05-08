Spray Paint Simulator Launches May 29 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer North Star Video Games announced Spray Paint Simulator will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 29, as well as for the Nintendo Switch on June 19.

"We are so excited to be able to share Spray Paint Simulator with players very soon," said North Star Video Games lead artist and creative director Nick Jefferson-Tame.

"The support we’ve received from players during development has been wonderful, and their feedback invaluable. It’s been amazing to see how they’ve taken to the game, and they’ve given us excellent thoughts on how we can make the game its best at launch. We can’t wait for everyone to see the full game in just a few short weeks."

The town of Spatterville is in dire need of a makeover, and they need you to help them! Spray Paint Simulator is a relaxing and totally satisfying painting simulator that invites you to start your own painting business, starting from the ground up!

Embark on a whimsical adventure in Story Mode as you meet with an eccentric group of clients, each in dire need of your painting expertise. Take on each job right from the start by prepping your space to ensure you deliver the best results, selecting the right colors for the task, and unleashing your creativity as you paint to perfection and keep your customers happy! Upgrade your tools, vehicles, and equipment, and use an assortment of ladders and scaffolding to help you get to those hard-to-reach spots. Fill the world with rainbow hues, painting everything from rooms and homes to cars and bridges and even giant robots! Unlock Free Spray mode and dive in alone or with a friend to make the entire town your canvas and unlock the unlimited potential of your creative freedom!

Features:

Enjoy an easy, relaxing gameplay experience without time limits or complex gameplay mechanics.

Explore an assortment of colors to paint with; the final result is up to your artistic eye.

Grow your business and keep your clients happy in Story Mode by meeting the “unique” community of Spatterville, taking on tasks, and working to become the top painter in town!

Unlock Free Spray Mode and play solo or co-operatively with a friend, and make the town your canvas—let your creativity run wild.

Manage your consumables and acquire new items to suit each task, including spray tools, battery power, vehicles, paints, scaffolding, and more.

