007 First Light Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 32K - Sales

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 52,483 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 31, 2026.

007 First Light (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 20,690 units.

Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered (PS5) debuted in fifth place with sales of 6,225 units. The Switch 2 version debuted in ninth place with sales of 2,863 units.

Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1984 (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 3,719 units.

Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) is in third place with sales of 14,122 units and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (NS2) is in fourth place with sales of 12,701.

Mario Kart World (NS2) is in sixth place with sales of 5,865 units, Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 3,480 units, and, Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) is in 10th place with sales of 2,858 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 31,751 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 8,373 units, the Switch 1 sold 6,201 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 835 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 52,483 (1,259,031) [PS5] 007 First Light (IO Interactive, 05/27/26) – 20,690 (New) [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 14,122 (1,038,407) [SW2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Nintendo, 05/21/26) – 12,701 (52,362) [PS5] Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered (AQUAPLUS, 05/28/26) – 6,225 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 5,865 (2,958,073) [NSW] Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1984 (Experience, 05/28/26) – 3,719 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 3,480 (4,214,562) [SW2] Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered (AQUAPLUS, 05/28/26) – 2,863 (New) [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 2,858 (202,741)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 31,751 (5,865,213) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,527 (1,302,820) Switch OLED Model – 4,162 (9,585,830) Switch Lite – 1,810 (6,972,953) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,479 (360,308) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 408 (31,544) PlayStation 5 – 367 (5,919,834) Xbox Series X – 304 (327,214) Switch – 229 (20,300,305) Xbox Series S – 123 (342,219)

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A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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